Trainer Pam Sly hopes ‘quicker and stronger’ Spinart can prevail at Beverley

PAM Sly has fond memories of Beverley Racecourse – her last winner at the track was Speciosa, who prevailed in August 2005 before landing the following year’s 1000 Guineas.

While the Peterborough-based trainer has not had any subsequent success at the Westwood, she hopes to set the record straight with Spinart in today’s seven-and-a-half furlong Give Racing A Try Handicap.

The five-year-old chestnut was last seen finishing second in an apprentices’ handicap at Catterick in April – his first try over seven furlongs – and Yorkshire-based Connor Murtagh keeps the ride.

Sly said: “He’s still a maiden, sadly, but he’s just been a bit naughty rather than anything else. He’s been a rather weak horse, but he looked quicker and a bit stronger when we dropped him back in trip at Catterick.

“Connor gave him a great ride at Catterick – he wasn’t too hard on him – and it’s good that he’s riding him again at Beverley.

“A few showers wouldn’t hurt his cause as he’s a horse that likes a bit of cut in the ground, but he’s in fine form and hopefully he’ll go well.

“It’s been a long time since we had a Beverley winner, but it’s a lovely course and I also have great affection for the place after what Speciosa did there.”

