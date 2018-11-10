Tudhope honoured to be named ‘Cock of the North’ as he chases more glory

DANNY TUDHOPE hopes to complete a year to remember by winning Doncaster’s November Handicap – the traditional finale to the turf Flat season.

The jockey – The Yorkshire Post’s guest columnist during the summer – partners My Lord And Master for William Haggas in the very competitive mile-and-a-half race on Town Moor.

Big race successes for Danny Tudhope included Laurens in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown (far right).

It will also see the popular 32-year-old pick up a second successive Cock O’ The North winners’ cap – the prize traditionally presented to the North’s winning-most rider – after recording 99 winners.

“It’s great to be named Cock O’ The North for the second time. Last year it was a bit of a shock to be honest but it was a fantastic achievement for me. To have retained the cap, I’m delighted,” said Tudhope.

“To hear the likes of Kevin Darley won it 10 times, it does make you realise how prestigious it is. It’s something that, when I retire, I will look back on with great pride.

“I’d like to thank all of those who support me throughout the season. In particular my agent Laura Way has been fantastic and I’ve had more rides than ever before. The more rides you get, the more opportunities you have to ride winners.”

Tudhope enjoyed Royal Ascot success on Soldier’s Call who subsequently won the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster, one of the successes that contributed to his tally in the North.

Elsewhere, he enjoyed two elite Group One successes on Karl Burke’s Laurens when the filly’s regular rider, PJ McDonald, was on the injury sidelines.

Meanwhile, Donjuan Triumphant would be a poignant winner of the Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster.

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old carries the King Power Racing colours of the late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash less than a fortnight ago.

Donjuan Triumphant is one of three Balding-trained horses for the owners at Town Moor as the King Power Racing silks return to the track.

“As far as far as priorities go, I’m sure the horses are fairly low down at the moment,” said the trainer. “We’re just carrying on as normal.”

Top prospect Kalashnikov made a winning steeplechase debut at Warwick under Jack Quinlan.

Amy Murphy’s stable star enjoyed a fine novice hurdling campaign last season, with successes at Wetherby and Doncaster, before being narrowly denied by Summerville Boy in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Quinlan settled his mount at the rear of the quartet during the early stages of the two-mile contest and Kalashnikov travelled powerfully.

He made a slight error at the first open ditch and pitched on landing after over-jumping an obstacle in the back straight, but otherwise he was neat and accurate.

Murphy said: “We’re delighted. He made a couple of novicey mistakes, but he was entitled to do so and he was probably only 85 per cent fit today.”

Kalashnikov could make his next appearance in an extended two-mile novice chase at Plumpton on December 3, with the Sussex track offering a £60,000 bonus for any horse who can win a one of a handful of selected races before going on to claim Cheltenham Festival glory in March.

Two Yorkshire racecourses won titles at the industry Showcase Awards that celebrate excellence.

Wetherby won the Owners Experience category for its new facility at the West Yorkshire track.

And Beverley received the Outstanding Initiative Award for its Sign Language Raceday. Judges heralded the initiative as something all racecourses should follow because of its ability to genuinely change the raceday experience for customers who are hard of hearing.