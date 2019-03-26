Turner looking to join Lincoln elite

Hayley Turner feels she has a good chance of being only the second female jockey to win the Unibet Lincoln when she partners Ripp Orf in the big handicap at Doncaster on Saturday.

Alex Greaves guided Amenable to victory for David Barron in 1991, and Turner is looking forward to the ride on a horse she has had success on in the past.

She has ridden the David Elsworth-trained gelding five times and has only been out of the first three once.

“I’m really pleased to have got the ride on him. I won the Victoria Cup, so I know him well – he’s a horse that just takes a bit of knowing,’’ Turner told Sky Sports Racing. “The big field will suit him, the lack of rain will probably help as well. He has won on soft ground, but it’s a mile.

“I know he’s going very well at home. He led me in a gallop the other day and I couldn’t get close to him, so fingers crossed. It’s a bit of a cavalry charge. You need a bit of luck and a good draw.’’

Archie Watson expected more from Silver Quartz at Wolverhampton last time out, but is hoping for a better show from the four-year-old back on turf and a straight course.

“I was a little bit disappointed with him at Wolverhampton in the Lincoln Trial after he’d run so well there before,’’ said the Upper Lambourn handler. “I think when they’re racing quite tight in big fields on the all-weather he’s not the biggest horse and he probably got a little intimated and the race got a bit rough for him.

“With a bit more galloping room, back on turf in a straight mile race, that will be better for him.

“On his form last year when beating Zwayyan at Ascot when he was with Hugo Palmer and also when he was third to Hathal at Wolverhampton for me, I think he could run a very good race.’’

Lah Ti Dar looks likely to make her seasonal debut in the Middleton Stakes at York on May 16.

The John Gosden-trained filly was sent off favourite for the St Leger at Doncaster in September, hitting her stride late in the day to be beaten two and a quarter lengths by Aidan O’Brien’s Kew Gardens.

Her final start of the campaign came in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, where she had to settle for third to Magical, another O’Brien runner.

Gosden said: “She is in great form and we are looking towards the Middleton. We will start her off there and whether we go for the Pretty Polly after, I’m not sure, but that will be the initial route.

“We’ve had a clear run with her. She is not like her brother (Too Darn Hot), who has got a ton of speed. She is a middle-distance winner all over. She was very green in the Leger, she didn’t start rolling until the last furlong and it is not often you run out of real estate in that.’’

The Newmarket trainer also had news of Angel’s Hideaway, who rounded out a busy season with a runner-up finish to Mot Juste in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Headquarters in October.

Gosden said: “She won the Princess Margaret and I think we’ll start her off in the Nell Gwyn. She gets the seven furlongs well, but I’m not sure about the mile.’’

Derby hero Masar is due to start cantering again this week as he continues building up towards a racecourse return.

Charlie Appleby’s colt has been off the track since his Epsom success, with a leg injury bringing a premature end to his campaign last July. Masar has been training in Dubai since January, and Appleby reports plenty of positive progress – although the Godolphin team are in no hurry to map out any plans.

The Newmarket trainer said: “He is in good shape and is stepping up each week out there (in Dubai). He will start cantering at the end of this week. He has done everything right, what we’ve asked of him. He still remains very exciting going forward.

“The aim would be that we are probably looking towards Ascot, but there is still a lot of water to go under the bridge and we are not really putting an aim on when he will be back.”