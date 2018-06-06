Victorious farewell for classy Thornton as Nicholls leads tributes to Denman

Andrew Thornton enjoyed the perfect send-off to his riding career with a winner at Uttoxeter.

The 45-year-old announced on Monday he would hang up his riding boots following four rides at the Midlands track, with long-time supporter Seamus Mullins supplying three mounts while Caroline Bailey provided the fourth.

Manhattan Spring ridden by Andrew Thornton in action during The Mercia Power Response Novices Hurdle at Uttoxeter Racecourse, at his final meeting (Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

Out of luck on his first ride, Thornton made no mistake on the Mullins-trained Amirr in the Abacus Decorators “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle, travelling well throughout and looking the likely winner with three to jump.

Thornton – who can count the Gold Cup, Welsh National, King George VI Chase and Hennessy Gold Cup among over 1,000 winning rides – was given a rapturous welcome on his return to the winner’s enclosure and sprayed with champagne by his fellow jockeys.

He said: “It couldn’t have worked out any better. It’s a special day. The lads are all here, Dave Roberts (agent) is here and my parents are here, my little boy Harry and Yvonne (wife).

“I didn’t have a look round as I thought Jerry McGrath (Lyndsays Lad) could be on my tail and if I looked round that could cost me. I just put my head down and waited until we crossed the line.”

Jockey Sam Thomas on Denman after winning the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Denman, the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, died on Tuesday at the age of 18.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said the brilliant chaser “had begun to go downhill in the past few days”, and was “put to sleep painlessly”.

The Ditcheat handler said: “The decision was taken by his devoted owner Paul Barber with the full support of myself, our head lad Clifford Baker and our vet Buffy Shirley-Beavan.

“We all agreed it was the right thing to do because he had begun to go downhill in the past few days and we did not want to see him suffer.”

Denman was renowned for his iron will on a racecourse and won 14 races from 24 starts.

His finest hour came in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup, when he defeated stablemate Kauto Star by seven lengths in a race for the ages.

Denman claimed four Grade One races and was also twice successful in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury in 2007 and 2009. He retired in 2011 and earned over £1million in prize-money.

Nicholls said: “Denman was known affectionately to punters and racegoers as ‘The Tank’, which I always felt was a fitting description.

“He was a magic horse who had a tremendous following because of the wholehearted way he went about his racing.

“He was tough, hardy and willing, wasn’t the easiest to train, and would bite your hand off in his box given half a chance.

“He came along at the right time and was one of our superstars during a golden era for Team Ditcheat.”