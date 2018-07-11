Wells Farhh Go can go the distance at Newmarket, believes Easterby

TIM EASTERBY says Wells Farhh Go is in prime condition to put down a St Leger marker today.

The colt lines up in the Bahrain Trophy, a noted trial for Doncaster’s Classic, on day one of Newmarket’s prestigious July festival.

Winner of York’s Acomb Stakes last year, Wells Farhh Go finished sixth in the Dante Stakes in May and then the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However the St Leger has always been the primary target and Great Habton-based Easterby expects his charge to appreciate the longer distance of a mile and five furlongs.

“He’s in good form and he should run well, fingers crossed,” said Easterby. “He’s stepping up from a mile a mile and a half and that should be okay.”

Meanwhile, stablemate Vintage Brut could try to get his career back on track in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. Easterby’s youngster lost his unbeaten record when beaten in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot but was found not be 100 per cent when he returned to the North Yorkshire stable.

“He was a bit light and dehydrated when he came back, but he’s in good form so we’ll go to Goodwood for the Molecomb, all being well,” said the trainer.

In other racing news, 100 horses have been entered in next month’s £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor, the most valuable Flat handicap in Europe.

Dual Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott took the Ebor back in 2010 with Dirar and has another live contender this year with Cartwright.

Iain Jardine’s Nakeeta, triumphant last year, could bid to land back-to-back triumphs while veteran trainer David Elsworth’s Dash Of Spice – winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot – is another high-profile contrender.

He’s due to reappear in the John Smith’s Cup at York on Saturday where his rivals are set to include Roger Varian’s Appeared who was fourth at the Royal meeting.

“Appeared ran a blinder to finish fourth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot and he has come out of the race in fine form,” said Varian.

“He loves fast ground and won well at York a couple of seasons ago. His strong travelling style of running suggests he is worth a try at this shorter trip, particularly as it is a course where they often get racing a long way from home.

“Although he doesn’t look to have masses in hand (from the handicapper), he remains lightly raced for his age and the 5lb pull with Dash Of Spice ought to bring them closer together. Appeared looks to hold a fighting chance in what seems a typically-competitive renewal.”