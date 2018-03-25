William Haggas equals Lincoln record with Addeybb

The 32Red Lincoln is supposed to be one of the most competitive races of the season, despite it heralding the new Flat campaign, yet Yorkshireman William Haggas’s Addeybb turned this year’s renewal into a procession.

Well backed in the run-up to Doncaster’s opening day feature, he was sent off the 5-1 second-favourite in the hands of James Doyle and those who backed him never had a moment of worry.

Addeybb (right) ridden by James Doyle wins the 32Red Lincoln during 32Red Lincoln day at Doncaster Racecourse.

He arrived upside Dark Red on the bridle a furlong out and quickened clear in heavy ground to win by two and three-quarter lengths from top-weight and favourite, Lord Glitters.

It was a fourth Lincoln win for Skipton-born Haggas, 57, who now holds the record jointly with Jack Robinson, who enjoyed his successes in the 19th century.

The Newmarket-based Yorkshireman said: “We were a bit concerned it might be too soft for him, but he showed he’s ready for a step up in grade.

“The right horses were up in the front. The top-weight (Lord Glitters) is a good horse and Mitchum Swagger (third) is a good horse, so I think the form will prove to be strong.

“We thought we’d go for the Sandown Mile next if something like this happened, so I see no reason to change it.

“It’s a month away and it’s good timing. I think the track will suit him, it should be slow ground and it’s time he got up in grade.”

He added: “The Lincoln has been a lucky race for us. I like to target races and it is worth £100,000. It’s a good place to start and a boost to the yard if you can be lucky.

“You can win it with a horse who has dropped down the handicap a bit, but they are usually won by one with a bit more to offer.”

If Addeybb runs in the Sandown Mile he is likely to meet Roger Varian’s Zabeel Prince (10-11 favourite), the other horse on show on Town Moor with the potential to mix it with the best later in the season. The four-year-old took his record to four wins from six outings when making nearly all the running in the Unibet Doncaster Mile under Andrea Atzeni.

Varian said: “He’s quite good my horse I think, and I thought Andrea was good on him. I was a bit worried when we were in front and concerned we’d run a bit fresh, but the horse switched off nicely.

“Whether he recovers in time to go to Sandown for the Group Two, we’ll have to see, but he’ll probably warrant an entry in the Lockinge. Pattern races will be his future.”

Perfect Pasture (4-1 joint-favourite) ran out a ready winner of the Unibet Cammidge Trophy for veteran handler Mick Easterby.

Second in a Listed race on the final day of the season, the eight-year-old got the new year off to the perfect start.

Part-owner Steve Hull said: “He was second in a Listed race here on the last day of last season and now he’s won on the first day. He saved my season last year, he won £50,000 in the last few weeks.”

Asked about plans, he added: “The Duke of York wouldn’t be a bad shout in May, now he’s won a Listed. I love winning races at York.”

High Acclaim caused a huge upset from stall one when obliging at 50-1 in the 32Red.com Spring Mile. The four-year-old, trained by Roger Teal, asserted in the final furlong under David Probert to hold the always-prominent Humbert by a neck.

Izzer justified strong support to land the first two-year-old race of the turf season, the Unibet Brocklesby Stakes.

Backed from 9-1 into 4-1, Mick Channon’s youngster produced a decisive turn of foot to lead two furlongs out under Charlie Bishop and take a few lengths out of the field.

Channon’s son and assistant Jack said: “He’d done a lot of work at home on the soft ground, so we were pretty confident he’d handle it.”

Tom Dascombe is thinking of a crack at the Dee Stakes with 10-furlong maiden winner Proschema (11-8 favourite).