Willy Twiston-Davies quits riding

Willy Twiston-Davies has made the difficult decision to call time on his riding career despite recovering from injury.

The 23-year-old jockey has been out of action since breaking two vertebrae and two ribs in a fall from Foxtail Hill, trained by his father Nigel, on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The doctor has cleared Twiston-Davies for a return to the saddle, but the popular rider has decided to focus on an immediate career in the bloodstock world before eventually following in the training footsteps of his Grand National and Gold Cup-winning father Nigel.

Twiston-Davies said: “In some ways it was a tough decision to make and obviously I will miss it a lot, but at the same time I can see myself training one day, perhaps when dad calls it a day, and I’m also keen to concentrate on the bloodstock side of things.

“Now I’ve made this decision and it’s out there, hopefully it might open a few more oppportunities.”

Despite a relatively short riding career, Twiston-Davies enjoyed major success under both codes.

The highlight of nearly 200 on the Flat was victory aboard the Alan King-trained Primitivo in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot in 2016, while he won a Grade Two novice chase for his father earlier this year.

He burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old amateur when winning the Fox Hunters’ Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Baby Run in 2011.

He added: “I’ve been a very lucky chap. I’m one of the youngest guys to ride over the Grand National fences, I’ve had Cheltenham winners, a Royal Ascot winner and a Glorious Goodwood winner.

“The injuries have been difficult, but that’s not the reason I’m stopping and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Chris Gordon’s horses have been running well of late without the successes they have deserved but his Sea Wall can break those frustrations in the Weatherbys “Birdie” Calendar 2018 Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield, today.

Having ended last season with three wins he could have been expected to find things tough this campaign, but he reappeared with a fine run at Newbury when second to Poppy Kay.

The winner has franked that form by finishing a fine third in the Gerry Feilden at the weekend, while the third, Donald McCain’s Chti Balko, has run well stepped up in class at Haydock.

Philip Hobbs’ Persian Snow must take all the beating in the Call Star Spreads On 0808 2349709 Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

A 2lb rise for Cracking Find might not be enough to stop him following up in the N&L Franklin Developments Chase at Southwell. He won two from seven over hurdles but always looked one to thrive for bigger obstacles and he made all at Catterick last time out.

The second that day, An Laoch, is a decent yardstick but he held him off gamely.

Ed Walker is ending 2017 in fine form which makes his Catoca of interest at Wolverhampton.

The Lemon Drop Kid filly runs in the second division of the 32Red Casino Novices’ Stakes after making a very pleasing debut at Kempton, where she finished fourth of 12 at 25-1.

It was a run which suggested she will be much sharper next time out and Walker has been banging in the winners of late

In the first division there is a very interesting newcomer in the shape of Sir Michael Stoute’s Sun Maiden.

A daughter of Frankel, she is a half-sister to the brilliant Midday so if she has inherited a modicum of her sibling’s ability then an all-weather maiden should be a formality. While many may think this is a strange place and strange time of year to start her off if she was any good, do not forget that Enable began life in a Newcastle maiden in November.