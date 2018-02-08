Huddersfield Giants 20 Warrington Wolves 6: Giants prevail in rain to get first win at second attempt

Huddersfield Giants secured their first Betfred Super League win of the season with a comfortable victory over Warrington Wolves at a sodden John Smith’s Stadium.

Tom Lineham gave Warrington an early lead, but quick scores from Dale Ferguson and Darnell McIntosh put the Giants ahead, with Danny Brough and Bryson Goodwin trading penalties as the hosts led 14-6 in a tight first 40 minutes.

The scoreboard remained untouched until the 63rd minute as Jordan Turner dived onto a Matty Russell mistake for the sole score of the second half in a match affected by the adverse weather.

Warrington created their try when a four-man overlap on the left saw an inch-perfect chip from Ratchford collected by a diving Lineham, whose momentum on the greasy surface slid him into the in-goal area after five minutes.

Huddersfield hit back nine minutes later when a short pass from Brough saw Ferguson cross.

They extended their lead when a grubber kick by Jake Mamo was not dealt with by two Wolves allowing McIntosh to nip in.

Brough improved the Giants’ advantage to 10 points with a routine penalty, Mamo had a ‘try’ chalked off for obstruction then Goodwin reduced the deficit on the half-time hooter to 14-6.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot, but the home defence held firm.

A half-break from Goodwin led Warrington back into the Giants’ half but a stray pass from Kevin Brown found the touchline with two men free on the left, before another drop-out came to nothing.

Warrington prop Mike Cooper was put on report for an alleged kick while in possession, and the hosts capitalised on the infringement when a short kick from Brough was pounced on by Turner after Russell failed to collect.

The Huddersfield half-back added the conversion from the touchline to improve their lead to 14 points with 17 minutes remaining and that was how it stayed.

Huddersfield Giants: Mamo, McIntosh, Gaskell, Turner, Murphy, Rankin, Brough, Clough, O’Brien, Ta’ai, Ferguson, Roberts, Hinchcliffe. Substitutes: Leeming, Ikahihifo, Smith, Dickinson.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, Russell, K. Brown, Patton, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Murdoch-Masila. Substitutes: G King, Westwood, Philbin, Smith.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).