Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity – Former club present tough puzzle for Chris Chester

CHRIS CHESTER admits unpredictable Hull FC are hard to even preview let alone play against.

The Wakefield Trinity coach heads back to his former club tonight to face opponents who have won their last three games.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“They have some bodies back; Gaz Ellis is back in, Joe Westerman’s playing really well, Albert Kelly’s a threat running at you all game and their pack has been going really well, too, so we have to make sure we front up.

“They’re a very hard team to do any kind of video preview on as they like to shift, and shift, and shift; they shift the ball a hell of a lot. They may do three or four shifts in a set so it’s difficult to try and understand what they’re trying to do.

“They’re trying to run teams around and we have to make sure once they have moved us we have some good adjustments afterwards. It will be a tough game.”

More so because James Batchelor has joined Tyler Randell and Craig Huby on Trinity’s long-term injury list.

The England Knights forward is set to undergo surgery today to correct an ankle ligament problem and could be out for three months.

“I am disappointed for Batch,” said Chester.

“Certainly for the last two to three weeks he has gone particularly well. He was outstanding against Catalans at home and was really good at the weekend.

“It is just really unfortunate and that’s three long-termers now with Chubbs (Craig Huby) and Tyler Randell.

“We can’t afford too many of those. (But) it gives Kirmo (Danny Kirmond) a long spell in the back-row. We have also got Pauli Pauli in there and Justin Horo can play there at a push.”

Chester said Jordan Crowther – “a big ball of energy” – will get a chance to start at No 13 tonight.