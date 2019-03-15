Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity – ‘Outside’ voices provide fuel to fire up Airlie Birds

THERE is plenty of fulfilment stemming from Hull FC’s current work with Carlos Tuimavave admitting the revived squad is enjoying proving people wrong.

The East Yorkshire club was largely written off ahead of the season after losing their last 11 games of 2018 and making no major signings ahead of the new campaign.

When they then lost the opening couple of fixtures this term you could understand why.

However, Lee Radford’s side are tonight seeking a fourth straight win when Wakefield Trinity arrive at KCOM Stadium.

“We spoke about that outside voice of what other people think,” conceded Kiwi centre Tuimavave.

“But Radders came in in pre-season and just said: ‘Boys, all that noise that’s coming from outside, focus on our circle and focus on us.’ We have. Those first two games we lost I thought we played well; we weren’t that far off.

“We were unlucky against Hull KR and Castleford. We didn’t drop our heads and kick stones and now we’re three in a row.

“It’s good to prove people (wrong) that doubt us or who think we’re below people or not as good as other teams. We’ll look to improve again.”

Victories at champions Wigan, Huddersfield Giants and then a convincing home success over Leeds Rhinos a week ago have left them in good shape for the visit of Trinity.

Tuimavave, 27, has started the season well and will need to continue that form as he faces his hard-running former colleague Bill Tupou tonight.

The duo were team-mates when Tuimavave made his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors against Cronulla Sharks back in 2012.

Dream Team centre Tupou has taken some stopping so far and Tuimavave – a double Challenge Cup winner with FC – said: “Back then in our Warriors days he was on the right wing actually and I was at left centre.

“(But) I think he’s found his home now at left centre.

“He’s in great form and it’s good to see.

“You’re always up against a good centre (in Super League) -–it’s always tough – but I’m looking forward to the battle ahead.

“I had Konrad Hurrell last week so it doesn’t get any easier! I’ll just go out there and do my best.”