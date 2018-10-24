Ability to learn quickly is best way forward for Sheffield Steelers as Brendan Brooks joins rivals Manchester Storm

HEAD COACH Tom Barrasso says his Sheffield Steelers team will have to 'learn fast' if they are to enjoy any kind of success this season.

The Steelers head to Guildford Flames tonight hoping to build on Barrasso's first win in charge of the South Yorkshire club which saw them edge out Manchester Storm 4-3 at Sheffield Arena on Sunday night.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Tom Barrasso. Picture: Dean Woolley.

One player who won't be making the trip south is forward Brendan Brooks who, after just over a month on a short-term deal, has switched to Elite League rivals Manchester Storm, the team his started and ended his Steelers' career against.

Steelers' victory over Manchester brought an end to a six-game losing streak for the troubled Steelers and came just 24 hours after a 7-1 pounding at the hands of defending regular season champions, Cardiff Devils.

Guildford, who beat the Steelers 5-1 on their previous visit to Surrey just over a month ago, are proving a force to be reckoned with in just their second season in the EIHL and go into the game on the back of an impressive 3-2 win over Belfast Giants at The Spectrum on Sunday night.

That same night, Barrasso saw enough from his team in their win over Manchester to give him the belief there are better times around the corner for second-bottom Steelers - but is conscious of just how much more work needs to be done.

"We did a lot of the things we've been working on well in the game against Manchester," said Barrasso.

"There is a particular way that we're going to play, there is a particular way that is going to make us successful and the faster we adapt to that, the faster we adapt to that mindset then the better off we're going to be."

On the departure of Brooks, Barrasso added: “I would like to thank Brendan for his hard work and professionalism while part of our team. We are presently looking for a suitable replacement and will advise once this situation has been addressed."