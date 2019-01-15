Axe falls on Sheffield Steelers trio after winless streak

THREE Sheffield Steelers players paid the price for the club's bad run of form today when they were released by the struggling Elite league club.

Goaltender Matt Climie, along with forwards Justin Buzzeo and Stefan Della Rovere have all been moved on after a five-game losing streak has left the Steelers second-bottom in the overall standings and in danger of missing out on the post-season.

As a result, head coach Tom Barrasso has opted for change in the roster as he looks to get his team back to winning ways, starting with this weekend's home and away double-header against bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning.

At least one new face is expected in the line-up ahead of this weekend.

A club spokesman said “We would like to go on record and thank all three players for their service to the Steelers and wish them well in their future ventures.

“We are in the process of recruiting new personnel and we are hopeful of some positive news shortly with at least one new player in our line-up for the weekend games against MK Lightning.”

