Belfast Giants v Sheffield Steelers: Double-header offers chance for Steelers to turn up heat on rivals

SHEFFIELD STEELERS' head coach Paul Thompson has urged his players to stay patient when they travel to bogey side Belfast Giants in a double-header weekend.

In four previous meetings between the two Elite League title rivals this season, the Steelers have yet to come out on top.

But Thompson is convinced his team can go into the first of two games tonight in buoyant mood, the Steelers having extended their winning streak to five games with their 6-5 triumph after a shoot-out at Manchester Storm on New Year’s Day.

As for their hosts, they too are in a decent run of form, losing just once in their last seven league games, leaving them two points ahead of third-placed Steelers with a game in hand.

Both teams are looking for a way to rein in defending champions and current leaders Cardiff Devils who, on the back of a remarkable 13-game winning streak, are six points clear of the Giants.

But Thompson expects plenty of twists and turns in the title race between now and the final weekend of the regular season on March 24-25.

“We’re in a much better position than when we last played them, mentally too,” said Thompson, who will give a debut to Steelers' newly-arrived American winger Eric Neiley.

“Against Belfast I don’t feel we have played a patient enough game yet, we’ve cut corners and made some individual errors which have led to goals. So our compete level has to be way, way higher than it has been against them previously.

"There’s a long way to go after this weekend - more than 20 games. Make no mistake, we’re geared up for this trip. So we can’t look at what has happened between us previously, that’s gone now. We just need to focus on where we’re at right now as a group and concentrate on what will take us forward. We’re heading in the right direction."

Thompson said he was looking forward to 25-year-old Neiley get out on the ice at the SSE Arena on Friday night and liked what little he had seen of him this week.

NEW FACE: Eric Neiley, pictured in training earlier this week. Picture: Dean Woolley.

"He looks poised and very competent around the net and he’s going to be a good addition," added Thompson. "We wanted to bring a younger guy in and we've got that. He’s in, he’s settled and he just wants to go and play. It’s a shame the majority of our fans aren’t going to see him this weekend because we’re in Belfast and then the following week we’re away in Minsk for the Continental Cup."

Thompson said although the deal to bring in Neiley was initially to enable him to operate with a spare - like other EIHL teams currently do - he would be unlikely be adding further to his squad, despite the subsequent hand injury to centre John Armstrong, which could put the 29-year-old Canadian out for up to three months.