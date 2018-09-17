Changes on the way as misfiring Sheffield Steelers suffer a double defeat

EVEN BEFORE last night’s trip to Guildford Flames, head coach Paul Thompson had revealed he was considering making changes to his misfiring Sheffield Steelers roster.

His remarks – just three weeks into the season – came in the aftermath of a 3-2 Challenge Cup Group A defeat at home to Manchester Storm in a shoot-out.

Overhead action from Sheffield Steelers and Manchester Storm. (Picture: Dean Woolley)

What happened in Surrey last night will presumably have done little to change his mind.

Out-shot and convincingly beaten 5-1 by Paul Dixon’s side will have done little for the mood on the Steelers’ bus on the way back up the M1 last night.

Thompson and his players have until Saturday to come up with a solution to their problems when they head across the Pennines to take on Manchester for a second Cup group encounter. The following night, double league champions the Cardiff Devils – who thrashed Milton Keynes Lightning 9-1 in the Cup last night – make the first of three regular-season visits to South Yorkshire.

“We’re looking at it, we have to – we’re six weeks in now and, offensively, we’re not getting it done,” said Thompson, when asked on Saturday whether changes so early in the season were an option. In Guildford, the Steelers – again missing key forward Robert Dowd – were chasing the game from early on in the first period after Evan Janssen put the Flames ahead.

We’re looking at it, we have to – we’re six weeks in now and, offensively, we’re not getting it done. Paul Thompson

That lead was doubled just before the halfway mark through Kruise Reddick, with Calle Ackered’s 31st-minute strike making it 3-0 before Ian Watters added a fourth at 38.18.

What was already a difficult night for the Steelers got even worse at 51.59 when Reddick added a power play marker. Consolation came by way of a Justin Buzzeo power play effort at 55.06.

On Saturday, the Steelers twice took the lead, first through Jiri Gula and then Evan McGrath. But replies from Luke Moffat and Ciaran Long took the game into overtime and, when no goals could be found then, a shoot-out saw Storm’s Rob Linsmayer proving enough as Steelers missed all five of their attempts.