Delight for Robert Dowd as Sheffield Steelers maintain winning momentum

ROBERT DOWD declared himself “honoured” after plundering four goals on a memorable night in Scotland to move up to fourth in the all-time goal-scorers list for Sheffield Steelers.

Heading into Saturday night’s encounter at Fife Flyers – the second game in as many nights for the Steelers on their latest trip to Scotland – Dowd needed four goals to go above Tim Cranston.

He duly got them as the Steelers rounded off a perfect trip north of the border by following up Friday night’s dramatic comeback 5-4 win in overtime at Glasgow Clan by enjoying a deserved 6-2 triumph at second-placed Fife.

“It’s an honour” he said after the game “I’ve been here a long time, this is my home club and it’s nice to keep moving up the list.”

“This was a tough double header but we battled through starting with the comeback in Glasgow. I thought we came out strong against Fife and played well from the start. We haven’t had an early lead too many times this year, once ahead though we kept it nice and simple. We were great with that lead”

Head coach Tom Barrasso, whose team have now won six out of the last seven games, moved up to seventh in the standings following last night’s round of games.

“The work and commitment to our systems is starting to pay dividends” he said.

“As a group the players have shown the desire to improve as individuals and as a team”.

Barrasso also paid tribute who, after an initially frustrating return to action from injury, his now scoring freely.

“Robert is finally healthy,” said Barrasso. “His conditioning has returned to a high level and it shows in his performance.

Robert Dowd is congratulated in Fife on Saturday night. Picture: Jillian McFarlane

“He is on the puck relentlessly, and his offensive game has been the beneficiary.

“He has joined elite company in the history of the Steelers with this latest accomplishment”

Steelers took an early lead in Kirkcaldy through Evan McGrath’s strike at 3.04 and held that lead until a double from Dowd around the halfway mark put the visitors in control.

Paul Crowder pulled one back for the Flyers at 32.21, but nine seconds before the period end Dowd completed his hat-trick to draw level with Cranston.

Less than two minutes into the third, Mike Cazzola halved the deficit, but when Josh Pitt struck short-handed with just over five minutes left to play, the game was as good as over.

Dowd then added a powerplay goal at 56.46 for that all-important fourth goal to make it a night to remember for the GB international.