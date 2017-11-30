Dundee Stars 2 Sheffield Steelers 7: Nelson doubles up to help Steelers forget DOPS hit

IT'S fair to say the Dundee Stars have probably had enough of the Sheffield Steelers this season.

Four times the two sides have met in the Elite League; four times the Steelers have enjoyed comfortable nights.

It proved no different on Wednesday in Scotland, the Steelers bringing an end to the league series between the two with a 7-2 triumph.

However, the bad news for Stars' boss Omar Pacha - who as a coach has never beaten the Steelers - is that his side have been picked by the Steelers as their quarter-final opponent in the Challenge Cup, understandable when you consider the way results have gone this season.

The latest triumph for the Steelers follows on from their 5-2 win earlier this season on Tayside and the two 8-2 hammerings they have dished out to the Stars at Ice Sheffield in October.

The victory came despite Paul Thompson's side having it confirmed on their bus journey north on Wednesday afternoon that they would have to sit an import out, the legacy of axed forward Andre Deveaux, who was abruptly released by club on Tuesday.

LOOK BEHIND YOU: Jonas Westerling tries to put some pressure on the home side during Wednesday night's 7-2 win. Picture: Derek Black/EIHL.

Thompson wasn't keen to elaborate too much on the reasons behind the former NHL star's sudden exit when asked, other than saying he wasn't "the right fit". But it can be assumed that his reckless performance in Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday night won't have helped his cause.

The EIHL's Department of Player Safety ruled that Deveaux's behaviour in Buckinghamshire merited a six-game ban, meaning that unless the 34-year-old is picked up by another club in the league - which seems unlikely - the Steelers will have to sit an import out for five more games.

But it seemed to matter little on Tayside, particularly after they found themselves 6-0 up after 43 minutes once Levi Nelson had grabbed his second of the night.

The visitors were just the one goal up by the end of the first period after Robert Dowd pounced on a rebound to beat Dundee goalie Travis Fullerton in the 13th minute.

Defenceman Mark Matheson doubled the lead at 24.37 - giving captain Jonathan Phillips a landmark 300th assist in the EIHL - before Nelson got on the board for the first time when making it 3-0 just 23 seconds later.

The Steelers strengthened their grip on the game when Tim Wallace broke his goalscoring drought with five minutes to go in the second period, Colton Fretter piling on the agony for the home team when he added a shorthanded marker for his side's fifth goal with 52 seconds of the period remaining.

Nelson added his second at 43.45, which seemed to finally prompt some kind of response from the Stars who hit back through Malcolm Gould and Joey de Concilys. But Steelers' John Armstrong was to have the final say, slotting home the visitors' seventh of the night at 58.38.