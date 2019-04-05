GB Women remain firmly in medal contention at World Championships in Dumfries

HEAD COACH Cheryl Smith saw enough in her side's victory over Mexico to give her continued encouragement for Great Britain Women's medal hopes at the World Championships in Dumfries.

After three games, the hosts sit fourth in the standings with two games remaining, their only defeat so far coming on Thursday when going down 4-2 to Slovenia following an opening night 2-1 win over Australia.

On Friday night, Verity Lewis scored the overtime winner as GB beat Mexico 3-2 in the World Championship Division II Group A clash at Dumfries Ice Bowl.

Katie Marsden scored her seventh international goal and Saffron Allen her 14th as GB secured their second win of the tournament.

Only three points separate leaders Slovenia from fifth-placed Mexico, with the hosts just one point behind second-placed Spain ahead of their encounter on Sunday evening.

Smith's team will then finish their schedule with a Monday night clash against Korea.

GB's players celebrate in Dumfries on Friday night. Picture: Karl Denham.

"We created so many chances again but just had no end product at times," said Sheffield-born Smith. "We have to learn to take our opportunities and create more movement off the puck.

"But we dug deep and I liked our control. We worked the four-on-three powerplay well for the winning goal. We can now work on things tomorrow and get ready for Spain on Sunday."

In Friday's other games, Slovenia beat Australia 6-1, while DPR Korea beat Spain 2-1 after a penalty shootout.