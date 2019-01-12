Golden opportunity awaits GB youngsters at World Championships in Tallinn

KIERAN BROWN believes Great Britain Under-2os can be genuine gold medal contenders at this year’s World Championships in Estonia.

Slava Koulikov’s team open their Division 2 Group A campaign against Lithuania in Tallinn tomorrow and, after taking bronze on home ice in Dumfries last year, are looking to clinch top spot and, with it, promotion to the next tier.

The British team have been in Estonia most of the week and warmed up with impressive wins against two of next week’s rivals, first hammering Korea 8-1 before overcoming Spain 6-3.

Seventeen-year-old Sheffield Steelers’ forward Brown believes the confidence gained from those warm-up games – in which he followed up a hat-trick against Korea with another strike against Spain – has given the British squad a timely confidence boost.

“Everyone is pretty confident going into the first game, particularly after the way we played against Korea,” said Brown, who missed last year’s tournament in Scotland through injury.

“The warm-up games help because we’re going to be playing against them both in the tournament – but we need to make sure we’re not too cocky because that’s when you can come unstuck.

AIMING HIGH: Kieran Brown, left.

“I think it’s pretty realistic for us to be aiming for gold.

“We took bronze last year and with the team we’ve got this year we’ve got a really good chance – I think this team is even stronger than last time.”

Brown is joined on the GB roster by defenceman Jordan Griffin, a Steelers team-mate, while former Sheffield forward Liam Kirk – an NHL draft pick for the Arizona Coyotes last summer – has also been made available after being allowed to make the trip from Canada by his current OHL club Peterborough Petes.