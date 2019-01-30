Guildford Flames 1 Sheffield Steelers 2 - Gritty road win throws Steelers back into playoff mix

Have your say

SHEFFIELD STEELERS moved back into the playoff positions in the Elite League with a vital 2-1 win over Guildford Flames.

After a goalless first period, the Steelers took the lead through Brandon Whistle at 30.19, before Anthony DeLuca doubled their advantage just under eight minutes later.

Guildford hit back quickly to halve the deficit when Erik Lindhagen struck with just 39 seconds of the period remaining but the Steelers hung on to pick up a precious two points.

Netminder Jackson Whistle picked up the man of the match performance after making 38 saves for the visitors.

Guildford, now just two points ahead of the Steelers but with a game in hand, visit Sheffield Arena on Saturday night.