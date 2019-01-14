Korea humbled as GB Under-20s get back on track at World Championships

KIERAN BROWN and Liam Kirk both got on the scoresheet as Great Britain bounced back from their opening night defeat at the World Championships in emphatic style.

Slava Koulikov's side had already come up against Korea last Wednesday as part of their warm-up schedule ahead of the IIHF Division 2, Group A event which got underway in Talliin on Sunday.

Sheffield Steelers' forward Brown scored a hat-trick in that friendly as GB ran out comfortable 8-1 winners, a scoreline which served as an indication of what might happen when the two met in the tournament itself.

That more than proved to be the case as GB ran out 13-1 winners on Monday afternoon, Chad Smith and Josh Waller this time scoring hat-tricks, while netminder Jordan McLaughlin turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

By the time 17-year-old Brown and his former Steelers team-mate got on the board, the game was long won, GB hitting five goals in both the second and third periods to add to the 3-0 lead they enjoyed after the first 20 minutes.

Brown grabbed his goal at 46.33 to make it 11-1, adding three assists for an impressive four-point return, while captain Kirk added four assists to his goal which rounded off the scoring at 53.53.

Kirk, taking time out from his time with Peterborough Petes in the OHL to play in the event, admitted the emphatic win over Korea helped soften the blow felt by Sunday's 6-4 loss against top seeds Lithuania, who they outshot 54-19.

"Even though the result didn't go our way against Lithuania, we know we were still the better team 5-on-5 throughout the game - it was those three power play goals that kind of cost us the game" said Kirk.

"But it was nice to bounce back against Korea and get the win we did. We're all playing as a team, we're all finding our line-mates and we don't care who scores the goals as long as we get the right results.

"Even on Sunday we had four lines rolling and we've got so much depth on the team, so we're not relying on any one line or individual to make things happen. We just need to stick to our systems and we know that the results and the goals will come."

Another plus for Koulikov and his team on the second day came later in the day when hosts Estonia - who GB face on Wednesday evening - beat Lithuania 2-1. It leaves the group wide open with three games to come.