One in, one out as Sheffield Steelers strive to find right formula

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Paul Thompson is confident Finnish defenceman Miika Franssila will prove an “excellent fit” for the Elite League club.

The 24-year-old has made the switch from Finland second-tier outfit Espoo United and it is hoped he will be in the Steelers’ line-up for Friday night’s trip to Braehead Clan.

GOODBYE TO ... Brady Ramsay

His arrival, however, comes just 12 hours after the abrupt exit of forward Brady Ramsay, the second import to leave the Steelers in the space of seven days following Andre Deveaux’s departure last week.

With the Steelers rolling with a spare import for most of the season, it was Ramsay who often found himself the odd man out and forced to sit on the sidelines.

It’s not clear yet whether the decision for him to leave came from himself or the club, but – on social media at least – many Steelers’ fans were surprised at his departure.

Defeceman Franssila, meanwhile, arrives in Sheffield with impressive statistics, having led the Finnish scoring for defencemen with four goals and 37 assists last season.

Franssila effectively replaces fellow Finn Joonas Ronnberg, who left last month to return home, but has since stepped back in to help the Steelers on two different weekends.

But with defenceman Zack Fitzgerald out indefinitely with a facial injury, Franssila’s arrival is well-timed.

“It’s been a long wait, but we are delighted to bring Miika into the line-up,” said Thompson.

“With Zack still injured it was imperative that we brought a permanent replacement in. I’m confident Miika will be an excellent fit.”

The Steelers, meanwhile, have been thwarted in their ambitious bid to stage the third and final round of the Continental Cup at Sheffield Arena in January.

Owner Tony Smith was confident of convincing the IIHF to bring the comeptition to South Yorkshire next month, but have decided instead to hand the hosting of the three-day event – which propels the winner into next season’s Champions Hockey League - to Yunost Minsk in Belarus.

Minsk defeated the Steelers 7-1 on their way to winning the second round Group D in Rungsted, Denmark, last month and will be favourites to win the competition for a third time, having triumphed previously in 2007 and 2011.

Steelers will also face Kazakhstan champions Nomad Astana and Italian team Ritten when the tournament takes place between January 12-14.