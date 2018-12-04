Pete Russell hoping practice makes perfect for Great Britain

HEAD COACH Pete Russell believes Great Britain’s five warm-up games ahead of next year’s top-tier World Championships in Slovakia will provide the perfect variety for his players ahead of the biggest challenge of their careers.

After sensationally winning gold in Budapest earlier this year and with it promotion to play at the world’s top level for the first time since 1994, GB are set to face-off against the likes of Canada, USA, Finland and Germany in Kosice next May.

Part of the team’s training camp will include five top-class international games, two of which will be against Italy and Hungary – teams they beat on their way to claiming gold.

Russell’s players will also face three games against two teams from the Kontinental Hockey League, based mainly in Eastern Europe and considered by some to be second only to the NHL. Riga provide one test, while Torpedo will face GB twice.

“The variety of opponents is excellent and just the sort of games we need,” said Russell.

“The matches against the KHL sides will be fantastic and it will be great to pit our wits against players from one of the top leagues in the world.”