Sheffield Steeldogs v Hull Pirates - Ben Morgan keeps eye trained on bigger playoff picture

WHILE victory over fierce North One rivals Hull Pirates this weekend would bring about some welcome revenge - particularly for his team’s fans - Sheffield Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan is keeping his eye on the bigger picture.

Hull, of course, gained sweet vengeance of their own at Ice Sheffield three weeks ago when, after losing out on the regular season title to the Steeldogs last season, they inflicted the same misery on Morgan’s team at Ice Sheffield.

But both teams have quickly moved on and find themselves up against each other once again in a two-legged tie to lift the North One play-off trophy.

Both have already qualified for the Final Four Weekend in Coventry next week, but there will be a desire to take the post-season momentum they are both currently enjoying into the SkyDome Arena.

“We’re obviously focused and determined to be successful this weekend over the two legs,” said Morgan. “But the bigger picture, the bigger prize, is the weekend after in Coventry.

“We don’t really look at this weekend as gaining revenge despite the huge rivalry; that is probably more for the fans.

“But, for us as a team, we’re just trying to be as successful as we can.

“We’re concentrating on controlling what is in front of us and that has been the thinking for the past couple of weeks – just trying to maintain what has been good for us already this season, learning from our mistakes and defeats.”

While both are already targetting a season-ending success in Coventry a week from now, this weekend's encounter will determine seedings going into that tournament with Bracknell and Peterborough, who qualified from the southern section.

Hull, who last week confirmed player-coach Jason Hewitt's return for 2019-20 received a further boost ahead of this weekend with confirmation that experienced defenceman Kevin Phillips will also remain in East Yorkshire.