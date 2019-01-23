Sheffield Steelers 2 Cardiff Devils 3 - Frustration for Steelers after champions edge them out

TWO previous encounters against defending champions Cardiff Devils this season had seen Sheffield Steelers soundly beaten but, on this occasion, they can count themselves unlucky to come off second-best.

A 6-2 defeat on home ice in September was followed by a 7-1 hammering in South Wales a month later but, at Sheffield Arena last night, Tom Barrasso’s side more than held their own before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat.

Sheffield Steelers' Tom Zanoski gets cleared from in front of the Cardiff Devils' net. Picture: Dean Woolley.

It sees the Steelers remain outside the top eight play-off spots, with the Glasgow Clan due to visit South Yorkshire on Saturday night before a trip to Manchester Storm 24 hours later.

The Steelers started brightly enough without seriously troubling Ben Bowns in the Cardiff goal, with his opposite number Jackson Whistle the one first called into a smart save when he denied Charles Linglet, who then hit the post with the rebound.

The dominance Cardiff had been building paid dividends at 9.15 when, with Steelers’ Tom Zanoski in the box on an interference call, a feed from Layne Ulmer on the right wing was tipped in by Joey Martin.

Jordan Eberle should have at least hit the target shortly after when on a breakaway but blazed over, likewise Rob Dowd who, on a 3-on-1, fired straight at Bowns.

Those misses were to prove costly when Cardiff doubled their lead 13.17 a rebound from Whistle breaking kindly to Jake Morrissette who poked it into the unguarded net.

It was in the second period that the Steelers roared back into contention and were unlucky not to have gone in a goal to the good.

John Armstrong halved the deficit when he rounded the net and squeezed the puck home under Bowns’s pads at 26.38.

The strike gave the hosts renewed vigour and they capitalised to draw level just under seven minutes later when the puck fell kindly to Jonathan Phillips to prod home after Ben O’Connor’s initial effort ricocheted kindly in front of the net.

The Steelers then though they had gone 3-2 ahead with a scrambled effort for Evan mcGrath only for John Armstrong to be sent to the box for goalie interference instead.

Feeling aggrieved the Steelers continued where they left off when they came back for the third, but neither side created clear goal-scoring chances.

The deadlock was finally broken at 55.49 when, after a period of sustained pressure from the home side, the puck broke down the other end of the ice, where Ryan Martinelli was robbed on the back boards by Layne Ulmer who was able to break clear around the back of the net and pick out Gleason Fournier who fired past an unsighted Whistle.

A late Steelers power play brought several chances for Rob Dowd, O’Connor and Jonas Westerling, bu there was to be no way past Bowns again.