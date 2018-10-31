Sheffield Steelers 5 Coventry Blaze 4: Ben O’Connor grabs late, late winner

Sheffield Steelers staged a remarkable late comeback to beat Coventry Blaze 5-4 in overtime at Sheffield Arena.

Trailing 4-3 with just 10 seconds of regulation remaining, Mark Matheson forced the puck home to take the game into overtime when, with just 38 seconds having passed, Ben O’Connor fired home a winner.

Coventry had taken the lead at 9.20 through Greg Lake only for Steffan Della Rovere to level a minute later.

Nicolai Bryhnisveen restored Blaze’s lead but, again, the hosts were soon back on level terms through Aaron Johnson’s power play effort.

Jake Hansen struck twice to give Coventry a 4-2 lead at the second break, but Johnson grabbed his second of the night early in the third to keep the hosts in touch, with the late drama giving the Tom Barrasso’s side a deserved victory.