Sheffield Steelers 5 Nottingham Panthers 4: Masterful Matheson times his winning blow to perfection

ON a night which delivered him a personal four-point haul, Sheffield Steelers' Mark Matheson saved his best contribution until the very last.

With three assists to his name on a night of fluctuating fortunes for the hosts against arch-rivals Nottingham Panthers, the veteran defenceman proved why he is regarded so highly by team-mates, coaches and fans alike.

With overtime beckoning, the Steelers drove forward on the powerplay one last time. Matt Marquardt raced down the right wing and delivered the puck towards the front of the net where Matheson timed his charge to perfection to tip past Patrick Galbraith in the Panthers' net.

Five seconds later, the game was up, the Steelers celebrated another late, late show while the Panthers continued their protests over the holding call on Tim Billingsley which had left them a man down 97 seconds of regulation remaining.

Up until man-of-the match Matheson's late killer blow it had been anyone's game, the Steelers enjoying the better of the chances overall, and probably surprised to find themselves 3-1 adrift early in the second period.

But they rallied impressively, battling back to take a 4-3 lead before the second break courtesy of three goals in six minutes.

HOW'S THAT FOR STARTERS: Liam Kirk is congratulated by his team-mates after his third-minute equaliser against Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Dean Woolley

The initial deadlock was broken early on in front of 7,000-plus crowd at Sheffield Arena, when Panthers' Ollie Betteridge found a way past Ervins Mustukovs at 1.52.

But the Steelers were level through a moment of magic from top prospect Liam Kirk - scouted by several NHL giants in recent weeks - the 18-year-old bouncing down the left wing before firing one into the top corner of the Panthers net.

But the Panthers regained the initiative in the 17th minute through Jeff Brown, with Zack Phillips extending the lead further with a piledriver into the roof of the net at 25.42.

The strike seemed to galvanise the home side who know they can ill-afford too many more slip-ups if they are to keep what are already faint Elite League title hopes alive.

GREAT LEVELLER: Jonas Westerling, far right, fires home Sheffield Steelers third goal against Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Marquardt made it a one-goal game within three minutes of Phillips's strike, with Jonas Westerling left alone on the powerplay to tap home from close-range for the equaliser at 31.02 after good work by Mathieu Roy and Eric Neiley.

Just under four minutes later, Andreas Valdix broke clear after cutting out a Panthers move near the blue line, the Swede firing high past Michael Garnett to send the home crowd delirious and the Panthers' goaltender to the bench in exchange for back-up Galbraith.

There was always the feeling that one goal would not be enough, however, and so it proved when Alexander Mokshantsev levelled on the powerplay 53.37. But the Steelers kicked back and had several near-miOsses before Matheson showed his knack for perfect timing right at the death.

The weekend's job is only half done for the Steelers though, returning tomorrow to complete their home double-header when in-form Manchester Storm arrive in South Yorkshire (face-off 5pm). Ryan Finnerty's team strengthened their grip on third place on Saturday night with a 9-1 thrashing of Coventry Blaze.

The Steelers' win over the Panthers moved them above Fife Flyers and into fourth spot, two points behind Manchester and with two games in hand.