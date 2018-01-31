Sheffield Steelers 6 Cardiff Devils 2: Advantage to Steelers ahead of return leg

Have your say

SHEFFIELD STEELERS secured a significant first leg lead in their Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Cardiff last night, running out comfortable 6-2 winners.

A repeat of the 2017 Cup final, the Steelers took the lead at 5.23 when Tim Wallace scored a short-handed goal before defenceman Scott Aarssen made it 2-0 just 63 seconds later.

Levi Nelson strikes in the third period for Sheffield Steelers against Cardiff Devils. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Cardiff were quick to respond through Matt Pope, however, scoring on the powerplay at 7.31.

But the Steelers, who gained revenge for their defeat in last year’s final by defeating Cardiff in the end-of-season showcase play-off final, restored their two-goal cushion through defenceman Ben O’Connor in the 16th minute.

A Mathieu Roy powerplay goal 90 seconds into the second period further extended the Steelers lead before Matt Marquardt struck to make it 5-1 at 35.40.

Levi Nelson added a sixth goal for the Steelers seven minutes into the final frame, before a short-handed goal from Joey Haddad helped Cardiff claw back some ground ahead of next week’s second leg in South Wales.