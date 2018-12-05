Sheffield Steelers brought back to earth with defeat to Glasgow Clan

Sheffield Steelers suffered a swift comedown from the high of ending the unbeaten record of league leaders Belfast Giants when they went down 5-2 at Glasgow Clan on Wednesday night.

Clan opened the scoring at 2:19 through Rasmus Bjerrum, but didn’t double their lead until just over the halfway mark when Scott Pitt netted at 31:35. The killer moment for the Steelers came at 43.49 when Michal Gutwald made it 3-0, Brendan Connolly turning the screw further on the visitors when he scored with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Tanner Eberle also scored in Steelers' defeat to the Clan (Picture: Dean Woolley)

On their previous visit to Glasgow, the Steelers pulled off a remarkable comeback from 4-0 down to win 5-4 in overtime and briefly gave themselves hope of repeating that feat when they made it 4-2 with just over nine minutes remaining thanks to Justin Buzzeo and Tanner Eberle scoring within 16 seconds of each other. But, as they pushed for a third goal, a late Matt Beca power play strike ended any hopes of a repeat show.