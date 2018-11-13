Sheffield Steelers duo join forces with Liam Kirk for GB Under-20 World Championship campaign

Sheffield Steelers’ apprentices Kieran Brown and Jordan Griffin have been selected for the Great Britain Under-20 squad which will contest the World Championship Division Two, Group A tournament in Estonia in January.

The teenage duo, who spent their junior years with Bradford Bulldogs, are joined in head coach Slava Koulikov’s squad by former Steelers’ forward Liam Kirk, who is currently continuing his development in the OHL in North America with the Peterborough Petes having been picked in this summer’s NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes.

Koulikov’s team will meet hosts Estonia, as well as Korea, Lithuania, Romania and Spain between January 13-19.

“We have a very strong squad and strength all across the ice,” said Koulikov.

Sheffield-born netminder Ashley Smith, who plays for Hull Pirates in the NIHL, is on the reserved list.

Netminders: Will Kerlin (OHA), Jordan McLaughlin - Solway Sharks; Defence: Bradley Bowering (Peterborough), Ed Bradley (CIHA), Reece Cochrane (Fife Flyers), Jordan Griffin (Sheffield Steelers/Sutton Sting), Joe Hazeldine (Telford/Nottingham Panthers), Cameron Pound (Kingston Voyageurs), Ben Solder (OHA); Forwards: Mason Biddulph (Islanders), Kieran Brown (Sheffield Steelers/Blackburn Hawks), Jordan Buesa (Fife Flyers), Tyler Cooper (Shattuck St Mary's), Harry Gulliver (Ogden Mustangs), Mac Howlett (Braehead Clan), Jordan Kelsall (Dundee Stars), Liam Kirk (Peterborough Petes), Richard Krogh (Guildford Flames), Cade Neilson (Yarmouth Mariners), Morgan Pizzo-Clarke (Syracuse Stars), Chad Smith (Fife Flyers), Josh Waller (Guildford Flames).