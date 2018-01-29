Sheffield Steelers hammer Belfast Giants to soothe pain of road defeat

IT is only fair to assume that Sheffield Steelers’ players were stinging from Saturday night’s 5-2 defeat at the hands of struggling Milton Keynes Lightning.

At least, that is the assumption you would make after they came out of the blocks flying just under 24 hours later to take out their frustrations on title rivals Belfast Giants – four goals in the first 10 minutes putting Paul Thompson’s team on the way to a memorable 8-0 victory.

The resounding win undersstandably delighted the home fans at Sheffield Arena, but, overall, the weekend was not so positive for either side with leaders Cardiff Devils enjoying a four-point haul in their double-header against Coventry Blaze.

It leaves Andrew Lord’s side seven points clear of second-placed Belfast, with the Steelers down in fourth place, six points further back.

With 19 games remaining in the regular season, most people are probably already of the opinion that it is Cardiff’s title to throw away.

But the Steelers will cling to the belief that they can rein in Cardiff, having a game in hand and with four matches between the two rivals still to come.

FAMILIAR FACE: Defenceman Joonas Ronnberg was back in the Sheffield Steelers line-up for both weekend games. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The Steelers will go into that encounter with an understandable spring in their step, effectively sealing both points last night inside the first 10 minutes.

Liam Kirk got the bandwago rolling at 4.08 before Ben O’Connor doubled the lead just 26 seconds later.

A 2-0 lead became 3-0 just over a minute later when Levi Nelson pounced with Andreas Jamtin – playing his first game after a three-match suspension – rubbing salt into the Giants’ wounds when he scored a shorthanded effort at 9.29.

O’Connor added his second with another shorthanded marker at 27.07, with Matt Marquardt (2) and captain Jonathan Phillips rounding off the rout in the third period.

Steelers suffered at the hands of Milton Keynes’s powerplay on Saturday, three of the hosts’ goals coming on the man advantage, with Kirk and Nelson finding the net in the second period.