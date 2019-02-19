Sheffield Steelers v Glasgow Clan – Focus crucial for Steelers to stand chance of exacting revenge

GIVEN Sheffield Steelers were humbled 6-0 the last time Glasgow Clan visited South Yorkshire, it would be understandable if the hosts were desperate to get even at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday night.

But to concentrate too much on swift revenge would be a mistake, says Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips, as it would risk getting away from a game plan that has served them well recently.

There is no doubt tonight’s match-up brings together two in-form teams, the Steelers having taken seven points out of eight, while Glasgow have risen to third in the Elite League on the back of an impressive streak of 10 wins in 13 games.

The most recent of those wins was a 5-0 thrashing of second-placed Belfast Giants on Sunday, although a similarly one-sided game in Sheffield on January 26 remains a painful memory for Phillips and his team-mates.

“That last game at ours is still raw to be honest,” said Phillips. “They embarrassed us in front of our own fans and that was not a good feeling.

“But, since then, I feel we’ve turned a bit of a corner and, yes, while that defeat should serve as some kind of extra motivation, we have to make sure we stick to the way we’ve been playing recently because that has given us belief in ourselves again.”

ONE TO FORGET: Glasgow Clan find a way past Jackson Whistle on their way to an "embarrassing" 6-0 win at Sheffield Arena last month. Picture: Dean Woolley.