Tom Barrasso prepares to wrestle with unfamiliar playoff format in order to extend time at Sheffield Steelers

IF indeed this weekend does turn out to be Tom Barrasso’s last in charge of the Sheffield Steelers bench, it will be as a result of a completely new playoff experience for him.

Having enjoyed legendary status as a player and twice winning the Stanley Cup while goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Barrasso – like the majority of players and coaches in the sport – has plied his post-season trade through head-to-head series’ usually consisting of a best-of-seven format.

By contrast, the Elite League playoffs are essentially a knockout tournament tagged on to the end of a regular season that, in the UK at least, still carries the greater weight and prestige.

But this weekend’s two-legged, first round tie against Cardiff Devils will offer a unique experience for Barrasso that, like everything else thrown at him during the past six months, he will take in his stride.

“This is nothing like I’ve ever experienced before,” said Barrasso ahead of Saturday night’s first leg against the Devils at Sheffield Arena (7pm). “ It’s an anathema to any professional hockey league that I’m aware of. It’s essentially a knockout trophy.

“If you look throughout Europe the leagues in Germany, Austria and even Italy for that matter they are all the more traditional best of seven, best of five type of playoff series which provides excitement and lengthens the season.

“The way it is set up here is just different, but everybody knows that going in, so that’s just the deal and you get on with it.”

“So all you need to do is get your team prepared as best you can and on that first weekend you play as hard as you can and compete as hard as you can, or you’re done.”