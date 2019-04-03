Unfamiliar format could usher Tom Barrasso towards Sheffield Steelers’ exit door

IF this weekend does turn out to be Tom Barrasso’s last in charge of the Sheffield Steelers bench it will be as a result of a completely new play-off experience for him.

Having enjoyed legendary status as a player and twice winning the Stanley Cup while goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Barrasso – like the majority of players and coaches in the sport – has spent his post-season career playing head-to-head series, usually consisting of a best-of-seven format.

By contrast the Elite League play-offs are a knockout tournament tagged on to the end of a regular season that, in the UK, carries the greater prestige.

Barrasso may not be returning next season to Sheffield – his wish to explore other options this summer prompting the Steelers to look elsewhere –but he would love to end his time in charge on a high, starting with this weekend’s two-legged first round tie against Cardiff Devils

“This is nothing like I’ve ever experienced before,” said Barrasso ahead of Saturday night’s first leg against the Devils at Sheffield Arena (7pm). “It’s an anathema to any professional hockey league that I’m aware of. It’s essentially a knockout trophy.

“If you look throughout Europe the leagues in Germany, Austria, and even Italy for that matter, they are all the more traditional best of seven, best of five type of play-off series, which provides excitement and lengthens the season.

“The way it is set up here is just different, but everybody knows that going in, so that’s just the deal and you get on with it.”

He added: “So all you need to do is get your team prepared as best you can and on that first weekend you play as hard as you can and compete as hard as you can, or you’re done.”