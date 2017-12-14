Video: Fitzgerald targets return to ice for Sheffield Steelers in time to face Dundee Stars

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Paul Thompson has pencilled in defenceman Zack Fitzgerald for a return to action next Tuesday.

Fitzgerald has been out since November 26 after he took a puck to the face in the 3-1 home win over Coventry Blaze, resulting in the loss of some teeth and a fractured jaw.

The 32-year-old American began skating again last week, but was not deemed ready to play in Wednesday night’s 7-2 win over Dundee Stars in the first leg of the Steelers’ Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The Stars will be in Sheffield next Tuesday in a bid to overturn the deficit and Thompson is hoping Fitzgerald will be on the ice.

“I have more respect for the man with each passing day,” said Thompson. “His desire to be back in the line-up and helping his team-mates is remarkable. He wasn’t ready for the first leg, but I’m hoping by the time we play the second leg he will be with us.”

Before then the Steelers head to defending Elite League champions Cardiff Devils tomorrow night then return home to host Fife Flyers on Sunday.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Thompson was pleased withhis players’ response in Dundee following his fierce criticism of their performance in the 3-2 defeat to Belfast Giants last Sunday.

“They have had much criticism recently, but they haven’t shied away,” he added. “Now we have to carry the momentum into Saturday’s game down in Cardiff.”