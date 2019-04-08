Video - Great Britain remain in the hunt for World Championship gold in Dumfries

CHERYL SMITH hailed her team's "best performance" of the tournament as Great Britain Women beat Spain 4-1 to keep their World Championship gold medal hopes alive.

The hosts had to come from behind before going on to win and move up to second in the table, a point behind Slovenia who they lost 4-2 against on Thursday.

It means GB have to beat Korea (8pm)in tonight's final round of games at Dumfries Ice Arena and hope that current Division II Group A leaders Slovenia have already dropped points in their clash with Mexico which takes earlier in the day.

Aimee Headland, Saffron Allen and Katie Marsden scored their second goals of the tournament, while Jodie Bloom picked up a goal and two assists. Netminder Nicole Jackson turned away 18 of the 19 shots she faced, the one that beat her coming early on in the sixth minute when Spain's Paula Moreno scored on a power play.

"This was our best performance of the tournament and we were excellent from start to finish," said head coach Smith. "The coaching staff were impressed with how we didn't panic when things weren't going our way early on.

"We used a lot of set-plays throughout the game and it was great to see them deliver what we asked of them. I just want to mention the officiating. That was a tough game to referee and it was first class.

"If our girls play like that on Monday then who knows. We need a favour from Mexico but this tournament has been wide open all week, so there could just be another twist."