Yorkshire rivals Hull Pirates and Sheffield Steeldogs set up North playoff final showdown

HULL PIRATES and Sheffield Steeldogs will lock horns again next week after both clinched a place in the NIHL One playoff weekend.

The two Yorkshire clubs met on the final day of the regular season to determine the league title with Jason Hewitt’s Hull team running out 8-3 winners at Ice Sheffield.

But Sheffield will get a chance to gain some revenge when they line up against the Pirates once more in the North playoff final next weekend.

While Hull eased through 17-6 on aggregate against Whitley Warriors, Ben Morgan’s Steeldogs were - as expected - given a far tougher test by Telford Tigers, a team who only missed out on the league on the final weekend of the campaign.

Having lost 3-2 in Telford on Saturday, Sheffield took the game into overtime after ending 60 minutes 3-2 ahead on home ice last night.

And less than two minutes into overtime, James Spurr proved to be the hero of the hour when he hit the winner to set up next weekend’s eagerly-anticipated Yorkshire derby.