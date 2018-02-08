Leeds Rhinos 20 Hull KR 11: Keinhorst makes the difference for Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS will fly to Australia today with two wins under their belt, but much to work on ahead of the World Club Challenge.

Thanks in the main to a superb hat-trick by Jimmy Keinhorst, Leeds battled back to beat Hull KR at Elland Road last night, but it was far from convincing.

The Robins were the better team for all but the closing stages of each half and Rhinos will need a huge improvement to give Melbourne Storm a contest.

Rovers were clearly fired up after their drubbing by Wakefield Trinity and for much of the game Leeds looked as though their minds were elsewhere.

The hosts were fortunate to be level at the interval, after trailing 10-0 inside the final 10 minutes of the half, but Leeds fought back strongly and took advantage of a couple of errors as Hull KR tired.

Chris Atkin – called into the side after being left out last week – stole the show as Rovers built their early lead.

Atkins’s drop goal straight after half-time edged Rovers back in front and it stayed that way until Keinhorst scored his second try of the game with 12 minutes left and he completed his hat-trick five minutes later.

Keinhorst had not been named as part of the initial 19-man squad, but was drafted into the starting line-up at centre, with Liam Sutcliffe moving to stand-off for the first time since round two of last year’s competition.

The game got off to a dire start and quality-wise it did not improve much. There were countless errors, not all due to the conditions and Leeds in particular struggled to get to the end of their sets.

With the rain teeming down, Adam Cuthbertson fumbled at the first play the ball and then Andrew Heffernan knocked on directly from the scrum.

Hull KR signalled their intent after just three minutes when full-back Jack Walker tried to clear Leeds’s line and was dragged back 15 metres by Tommy Lee, Thomas Minns and James Greenwood, though, almost inevitably, Rovers knocked on in the set from the drop-out.

The East Yorkshire side did most of the early pressing, forcing three drop-outs in the opening 15 minutes.

Lee had an opportunity, but spilled the ball. Rhinos’ inability to hang on to the ball meant they were pinned near their own line, but they defended strongly.

Rovers’ opening try came when Blair’s pass sent Heffernan racing away and Ryan Shaw was in support to score. The right-winger converted from wide out.

The Robins were rocking and they increased their lead in the next set, through Adam Quinlan who went over from Atkins’s short pass, though Shaw’s conversion attempt bounced away off a post.

Rhinos pressed rarely in the opening half an hour, but lost the ball each time. Liam Sutcliffe fumbled just before Rovers’ opening try, then Walker could not hang on to Richie Myler’s pass and then Kallum Watkins was penalised for interference in possession a few metres out.

Leeds made a breakthrough seven minutes before the break. Stevie Ward injected some urgency when he was introduced after Quinlan’s try and his well timed pass sent Cuthbertson galloping through a huge gap.

Rhinos were grateful to some ill-discipline from their old boy Chris Clarkson who was penalised for interference on the final tackle of the previous set.

Moments later Myler’s high kick was dropped by Quinlan, Carl Ablett went close and then Keinhorst got past Blair and McGuire to level the scores. Watkins was Leeds’s goal kicker in round one, but handed the duties to Myler who converted the first try, but was off target with his second attempt.

Hull KR went ahead for the second time two minutes after the interval when Atkins knocked over a drop goal following an error by Myler.

As poor as Leeds’ ball control was in the first half, it got worse following the break.

Hull KR took up permanent residence near the champions’ line and got over it through Shaun Lunt, but opposite number Matt Parcell got underneath and prevented him grounding the ball. Video referee James Child was called on when Parcell was pulled back chasing a loose ball, but Leeds were penalised for offside.

Keinhorst, who can play at centre or in the second-row, is unfortunate not to be in Rhinos’ team every week.

He finished well for all three of his tries, powering over from Carl Ablett’s pass after Myler – who converted – and Sutcliffe had handled.

Five minutes later, on 72, the German international was in again, for an unconverted try, after Hall – who also had a fine game – squeezed out an offload after taking Myler’s kick

Shaw had a touchdown ruled out – from McGuire’s kick – in the 78th minute. Referee Robert Hicks signalled a try, but Child spotted an obstruction by the attacking team.

Leeds Rhinos: Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Delaney. Substitutes: Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Ormondroyd.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Hefernan, Minns, Carney, McGuire, Atkin, Jewitt, Lee, Mulhern, Blair, Greenwood, Clarkson. Substitutes: Walne, Lunt, Masoe, Kavanagh.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).