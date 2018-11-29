Leeds Rhinos’ youngsters in the points as Yorkshire Academy push Australian Schoolboys close

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS players scored three of Yorkshire Academy’s four tries as Australian Schoolboys were given a scare at the Jungle.

Yorkshire led 12-4 at the break and 16-4 early in the second half, before the Aussies hit back to win 30-22.

Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd crashed over for the opening try and centre Jack Broadbent bagged a second half brace.

Leeds forwards Muizz Mustapha and Tyler Dupree made a big impact off the bench for Yorkshire whose side also included Rhinos full-back Liam Whitton, stand-off Callum McLelland, hooker Corey Johnson, second-row Owen Trout and loose-forward Loui McConnell.

Tigers centre Robbie Storey, winger Lewis Carr and second-row Joe Summers also featured, alongside Wakefield Trinity winger Jack Croft.

City of Hull scrum-half Mikey Lewis scored a try and two goals and Rowan Milnes, of Bradford Bulls, added a conversion.

Zac Cini crossed twice for the Aussies, Stephen Crichton scored a try and three goals and Star To’a, Ryan Gray and Tommy Talau also touched down.