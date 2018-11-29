Leeds Rhinos’ youngsters in the points as Yorkshire Academy push Australian Schoolboys close

LEEDS RHINOS players scored three of Yorkshire Academy’s four tries as Australian Schoolboys were given a scare at the Jungle.

Yorkshire led 12-4 at the break and 16-4 early in the second half, before the Aussies hit back to win 30-22.

Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd crashed over for the opening try and centre Jack Broadbent bagged a second half brace.

Leeds forwards Muizz Mustapha and Tyler Dupree made a big impact off the bench for Yorkshire whose side also included Rhinos full-back Liam Whitton, stand-off Callum McLelland, hooker Corey Johnson, second-row Owen Trout and loose-forward Loui McConnell.

Tigers centre Robbie Storey, winger Lewis Carr and second-row Joe Summers also featured, alongside Wakefield Trinity winger Jack Croft.

City of Hull scrum-half Mikey Lewis scored a try and two goals and Rowan Milnes, of Bradford Bulls, added a conversion.

Zac Cini crossed twice for the Aussies, Stephen Crichton scored a try and three goals and Star To’a, Ryan Gray and Tommy Talau also touched down.