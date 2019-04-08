Logan's looking for a run at Hull FC or anywhere

JACK Logan hopes to put himself back in the “shop window” after getting a surprise chance with Hull FC.

The outside-back had been on loan with Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack but was recalled by his injury-hit parent club last week and started on the wing in Sunday’s 23-16 win at Salford Red Devils.

Logan fared well and will hope to retain his place for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

“It’s good to obviously get the win,” he told The Yorkshire Post, after his first competitive game for Hull in nine months.

“I’ve been on loan at Toronto for the last four weeks which was a really good experience.

“It was quite unexpected the call-back, if I’m honest. I felt I was going strong at Toronto and obviously the boys were going strong here, too.

“But a couple of injuries have meant there’s been not many outside backs up for selection so I didn’t really have the choice.

“But I am happy to be back and to be playing. That’s the one thing - as long as you’re playing.”

Academy product Logan, 23, has struggled to cement a spot with his hometown side, his progress with Hull being slowed after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in June 2016 that kept him sidelined for a year.

He made a dozen appearances last term but none after July with his last six appearances of the campaign coming at League 1 Doncaster.

Logan, who scored one try in three games for Toronto, added: “I’m happy playing wherever I’m playing whether at centre, on the wing or doing spells at full-back.

“I’m out of contract at the end of this year and this a massive opportunity for me to put myself in the shop window for clubs who may not have seen me play yet.

“It was a tough game at Salford. I think the boys defended really, really well. They had three or four more sets than we had towards the end of the match and I thought our middles were outstanding.”

Asked if has been told yet he definitely won’t be staying at the KCOM Stadium in 2020, Logan replied. “No.

“I’m open to anybody or anything who comes up to me at the moment.

“It’s getting to the time when you really have to start thinking and knuckling down to get some security in the game.

“I’m willing to do that whether it was at Toronto or I’m at Hull. As long as I’m in the shop window I’m pretty sure there’ll be teams looking out for some outside backs.”

Hull were missing sidelined Fijian winger Ratu Naulago against Salford as well as ex-South Sydney wideman Fetuli Talanoa who is still yet to play a Super League game this term due to injury.

Furthermore, centre Jake Connor and England colleague Jamie Shaul were also both injured so it is understandable why Logan was recalled.

He gave a solid appearance although he was sin-binned for a professional foul following a Salford break in the 32nd minute.

“I’d chased back from the other side of the pitch and knew we were short at the sticks,” he explained.

“Josh Griffin was screaming ‘there’s nobody there and nobody here!’

“I tried to slow their player down and be a bit cheeky. It probably was a yellow card but the boys defended well and managed the game well while I wasn’t out there.

“They didn’t concede a point. And it was the first ever yellow card of my career.”