Matches off: Castleford Tigers, Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers and Yorkshire Carnegie games postponed

Have your say

Matches called off due to the weather are: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (Betfred Super League), Hunslet v Bradford Bulls, NW Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Ladbrokes Challenge Cup), Yorkshire Carnegie v Ealing Trailfinders (Greene King IPA Championship).

Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Wigan Warriors, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed.

A Tigers statement confirmed: “Due to adverse weather conditions today’s Betfred Super League fixture v Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle cannot go ahead.

“A pitch inspection took place at 10am today and the decision was made to postpone the game in the interest of both player and spectator safety.”

Tigers’ safety officer Ian Crawford said: “Postponing a game is never an option we take lightly and I must give praise to our groundsman Stuart Vause who really has worked so hard over the past week.

“The sheer volume of rainfall we had before the snow and sub zero temperatures overnight have left us with a frozen pitch and frozen terraces.

“We would never want to put anyone in danger while attending a match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle so postponing this match is unfortunately our only option.”

Tigers hope to confirm a new date for the fixture next week.

They already had one game in hand after their trip to Hull KR two weeks ago was frozen off.

Hunslet’s home Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Bradford Bulls was called off following a pitch inspection on Sunday morning as was Featherstone Rovers’ match at NW Crusaders.

Carnegie’s game at Emerald Headingley also fell victim to the snow and ice.

A club statement said: “With heavy snow on Saturday evening and icy conditions, which would impact upon travel conditions and spectator safety, the decision to postpone the game was made on Sunday morning to give Ealing Trailfinders and supporters advance notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank supporters in their understanding in this situation.”

Wakefield Trinity’s home Super League showdown with Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening was abandoned after 27 minutes due to snow.