8 winning ideas to celebrate England still being in the World Cup

In an unprecedented turn of events, England have managed to score their way into the quarter finals of the World Cup, following a nail-biting 4-3 victory against Colombia on Tuesday night.

While England now face the challenge of securing their place in the semi finals by beating Sweden on Saturday, the nation is already dreaming about bringing the World Cup home for the first time since 1966.

Head to a live outdoor screening to soak up the atmosphere

Make the most of England's success and allow yourself to get caught up in World Cup fever this weekend with these celebratory ideas - and hopefully the winning streak will continue.

Throw a street party

Rally up your neighbours and share in the World Cup excitement together with a lively street party, encouraging both football fans and non-fans alike to get involved in the occasion.

Invite everyone to bring along some food and drink, or make the most of the summer weather by throwing a barbecue, and show off your football spirit with flags and team shirts.

Try your hand at making some football inspired bakes

Try some football themed beers

Beer and football tend to go hand in hand, but there are a few special World Cup inspired brews you can try instead of your usual pint.

Morrisons are offering a keg (containing more than eight pints of beer) dedicated to the World Cup winning England captian, Bobby Moore.

Named 'Bo66y', the themed beer costs £10 per keg and a donation will be givent the the Bobby Moore fund for each purchase.

Alternatively, Taylor Illingworth Brewing Company have created a unique 'It's Coming Home' brew, made using England's finest hops.

Watch a game on an outdoor screen

As England inch ever closer the semi finals, excitement levels are naturally getting ever higher and what better way to celebrate England's success than with fellow footie fans?

There are a number of outdoor screens around the UK which will be showing the match live, and the atmosphere promises to be a whole lot livelier than watching the game from your living room.

Feast on some regional cuisine

While we may be England and proud, you can still embrace the diversity of the World Cup and use it as an excuse to indulge in a taste tour around the world.

If you're throwing a World Cup party this weekend, why not break the mould and incorporate some more exotic cuisine into the mix, sampling foods from the remaining countries.

From Swedish pancakes, to a Brazilian barbecue, or the French favourite of baguettes, cheese and grapes, there plenty of tasty dishes you can enjoy.

Play some World Cup themed activities

Table football, computer games, or betting on the match winner with prizes up for grabs, are just a few fun activities you can incorporate into a get-together to keep guests entertained and spirits up ahead of kick-off.

Bake up a storm

Get creative in the kitchen and put your baking skills to the test by whipping up some football-inspired sweet treats.

Basic kit-shaped shortbread biscuits, decorated cupcakes, brownies or a football themed cake are a few easy options you could have a go at making.

Host your own footie match

Make the most of the hot weather and get in on the football fun for yourself by having a friendly kick-about ahead of the game with family or friends - or have your own penalty shoot out to see if you can hold your nerve.

Make the most of restaurant deals

If you're planning on heading out to watch the match on Saturday, be sure to make the most of the special food and drink offers up for grabs in restaurants and bars in celebration of the World Cup.

In some venues, you can bag the best seat in the house if you book ahead to watch a live screening, with food and drink included in the deal.