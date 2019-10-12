A must-win fight as Doncaster’s Reece Mould eyes British title

Doncaster’s Reece Mould has been mandated for a British title fight, just four months after winning the English title with a technical knockout win over Sean Davis.

The Yorkshire fighter is the training partner of IBF Featherweight champion Josh Warrington, and is trained by the ‘Leeds Warrior’s’ trainer Sean O’Hagan.

Mould has only fought 12 times as a professional, although one third of those contests have taken place at the Leeds First Direct Arena.

He returns to the same venue this evening to face Nicaraguan Bayardo Ramos.

And Mould insists it is a fight he can’t afford to lose.

“It will be my fifth time in Leeds, it is like a second home. We couldn’t get a defence for the English title, so it is about going and having a six-rounder,” said Mould.

“I have just been mandated for a British title fight, so this is a must-win fight. So I need to focus on tonight and then really push.”

O’Hagan has tipped Mould to go to the very top of the professional ranks, and feels he will emulate the same path that Warrington has took to becoming a world champion.

“Reece Mould will be one of the most exciting fighters to ever come out of this country,” said O’Hagan.

“If you have seen him perform, he is a bit special and he will reach the same heights as Josh, there is no doubt about it.”

O’Hagan feels Mould will be able to cope with the pressure of title fights.

He said: “He is used to being around Josh, he is his training partner, so he has become accustomed to it.

“He has come on so much in the last two to three years, he is English champion and is an absolutely devastating puncher.”