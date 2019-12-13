Alexandra Bell slams British Athletics and Barry Fudge for omission from Lottery funding

LEEDS runner Alexandra Bell has slammed British Athletics for snubbing her once again but has vowed to continue to back herself 100 per cent.

Bell has seen her appeal against being left off the Lottery-funded support programme for 2020 rejected, despite a strong year in the 800m.

Alexandra Bell, pictured winning 800m heat at the world championships, has hit out on social media after losing her funding appeal. (Picture: PA)

The Pudsey and Bramley athlete ran a personal best of 1min 59.82sec, with the 27-year-old reaching the semi-finals of her event at the World Championships in Doha.

Bell also won the 800m at the USA versus Europe match but has been overlooked by British Athletics once again, 18 months after being left out of the 2018 Team GB European Championship squad.

Bell was looking to secure funding for the first time and took to social media to express her disappointment and frustration with Barry Fudge, head of British Athletics’ endurance programme.

“Can’t lose what you didn’t have can you?” asked Bell, rhetorically. “Thanks again British Athletics for not believing in me for this very important year ahead. Why doesn’t that surprise me?

I’m the only one who hits the criteria yet again and is missed off another one of Barry Fudge’s lists. Shock. Alexandra Bell

“I’m the only one who hits the criteria yet again and is missed off another one of Barry Fudge’s lists. Shock. Let’s keep it simple, for as long as he’s in this organisation I’m just never going to get a chance. This isn’t about the money, it’s about getting a fair trial and the criteria and policies again being dismissed.

“I placed an appeal regarding my non-selection and have been told it has to be rejected which doesn’t come as a surprise considering I was denied the minutes from the meeting.

“Another great example as to why you should keep believing in yourself out there in whatever it is you guys are doing because if you don’t, then who the hell is?

“Be sure to back yourself 100 per cent day in, day out and don’t expect anything from anybody or rely on anyone for anything.

Great Britain's Alexandra Bell (second left) in action during the Women's 800 metres heat five during day one of the IAAF World Championships at The Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“Keep your head held high and stay hungry for the end goal.

“The wolf at the top of the hill is never as hungry as the one climbing. Thank you to the special ones in my life who have helped me on my journey so far, you know who you are.”