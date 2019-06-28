Amazing Yorkshire Ladies win Roses battle to retain their Northern Counties title in dramatic fashion

Have your say

YORKSHIRE Ladies went into Northern Counties Match Week at Seaton Carew with a young and relatively inexperienced team - and emerged from it with a magnificent successful title defence.

They defeated Lancashire 6-3 on the final day to maintain their grip on the crown by virtue of a better game points tally, both sides finishing with four match wins and a loss.

Yorkshire Ladies' captain Heather Muir, right, and coach Lysa Jones led their side to another Northern Counties Match Week title (Picture: Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association).

But the scoreline masks the drama of an amazing performance by captain Heather Muir's side, who looked set to trail after the morning foursomes.

However, Lindrick's Nicola Slater and Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe) won the last hole to halve their match and the session's spoils were shared, handing momentum to the 'Green Army'.

Then in an afternoon of oscillating fortunes - none more startling than Woodsome Hall's Melissa Wood claiming a half having trailed by four holes - Yorkshire prevailed 4.5-1.5 in the singles.

Slater won 4&3, Evie Cooke (Rudding Park) 5&4, Lily Hirst, also Woodsome Hall, 2&1 and Deb Henery (Hickleton) two up.

Yorkshire Ladies get ready to receive the Northern Counties trophy at Seaton Carew (Picture: Yorkshire Ladies County Golf Association).

Yorkshire go on to represent the North in the English Women's County Finals Week at Delamere Forest, Cheshire, from September 16-20.