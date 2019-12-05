Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr - Where can I watch the fight and how much do I have to pay?

Have your say

Seven months on from one of the greatest upsets in modern boxing history, Anthony Joshua will be looking for redemption when he takes on his conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

The 2012 Olympic Champion lost all of his World Championship belts when the 30-year-old Mexican American knocked him out in Madison Square Garden.

I want my belts back - Anthony Joshua

Saturday's rematch is of huge importance to Joshua's career as a second defeat to Ruiz could deprive him of mega-money bouts with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Where is the fight taking place?

This much anticipated rematch will take place at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. For Joshua, this will be his second professional fight outside of the UK.

What time is the ring walk?

Ring walks for the main event are scheduled for 8.45pm with the fight expected to begin at 9pm British time.

Where can I watch the fight?

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Box Office for £24.95. You can also access the bout via the Sky Sports Box Office App on your mobile device.

If you book on the day of the fight it's £29.95.