Ashes series on way back and calling in Yorkshire

FORMER England captain Kevin Sinfield hailed “exciting times” for international rugby league as the venues for next year’s Ashes series were revealed.

England will face Australia at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, October 31 (2.30pm), with the second match being staged at Elland Road, Leeds on Saturday, November 7 (2.30pm).

In the first Ashes series in 17 years, the sport breaks new ground by playing the third and final Test at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, November 14 (5.30pm).

The 2020 series will be the 40th rugby league Ashes series since the term was first used in 1908, and will take place 50 years since they were last won by an England or Great Britain side in 1970.

England’s last match against the Kangaroos was the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane when they lost 6-0.

Former Leeds star Sinfield, the RFL’s rugby director who heads the England Performance Unit, said: “We showed a lot of skill and courage in the 2017 final, and proved to ourselves and the world that we are now within touching distance of the world’s No 1.

“The prospect of taking on the Kangaroos in 2020, and putting a marker down for 2021 World Cup selection, will give every aspiring England international added incentive next season. These are exciting times for international rugby league.”

All three Tests will be broadcast live by the BBC and RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Australia back to this country for the first time since 2016.

“International rugby league is the pinnacle of our game and some of the best rugby players on the planet will be involved.

“We hope the venues we have chosen, with a split between Lancashire, Yorkshire and London, will be popular both with regular rugby league supporters and also the broader sporting public.”