Baghdad trains sights on Ascot

MARK JOHNSTON says Baghdad is on track for Royal Ascot after returning to winning ways.

The horse, sired by the legendary Frankel, suffered a fractured cannon bone after winning the King George V Handicap at the Royal meeting last year.

However, after making a pleasing comeback at Newcastle, Baghdad prevailed at Newmarket on Sunday under champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa, running out a half-length winner in a competitive mile-and-a-half contest.

Middleham-based Johnston said: “Unfortunately he fractured a cannon bone after winning the King George V.

“He has had surgery on it, and it is great to see horses like that coming back from serious surgery.

“Silvestre said he was quite keen early. He has seen that out today well – and with a strong pace, I still think a mile-and-a-half is probably ideal.

“I would say we would look at the Duke Of Edinburgh back at Ascot.”

Meanwhile, Advertise is set to make a swift return to action in France this weekend following his disappointing display in Saturday’s 2000 Guineas.

Martyn Meade’s charge won three of his five starts as a juvenile – his only defeats coming at the hands of John Gosden’s star colts Too Darn Hot and Calyx.

The Showcasing colt made his seasonal reappearance in the first Classic of the season at Newmarket, but could only finish 15th of the 19 runners under Frankie Dettori.

While unable to fully explain Advertise’s below-par performance, Meade is keen to give him another chance over a mile in the French 2000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Meade said: “He’s come out of the race absolutely fine.

“Nothing has come to light – it just didn’t happen for him on the day.

“It was very disappointing. To say he didn’t have a hard race is an understatement and we learnt nothing really.

“I think he was maybe a bit ring rusty and hopefully he’ll sharpen up for it.”

Aidan O’Brien is triple-handed in the Chester Vase as he seeks to add to his record tally of eight wins in the recognised Derby trial.

The Ballydoyle trainer, who saddled the winners of the 2000 and 1000 Guineas at the weekend, has chosen Norway, Gentle Bellini and Sir Dragonet from his original seven-strong entry for tomorrow’s Group Two over an extended mile and a half.

Norway is the most experienced of the trio with five runs, including a Listed success and a fourth place in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

He is also the only one of three with a entry in the Investec Derby.

Gentle Bellini got off the mark at the third attempt at Cork last month on his first star of the season while Sir Dragonet made a winning debut at Tipperary two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Magic Circle heads 48 remaining contenders for the presitigous Chester Cup on Friday.

The Ian Williams-trained seven-year-old carried the colours of owner Marwan Koukash to a runaway victory 12 months ago and was just as impressive when following up in the Group Three Henry II Stakes at Sandown just three weeks later.

He disappointed on his final outing of 2018 when well fancied for the Melbourne Cup, however, and will have to defy top weight if he is to defend his Chester Cup crown.