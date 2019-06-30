Ben Swift goes from intensive care to national champion in four months

A year on from being one of the first to celebrate his cousin’s victory, and a few months after a crash that left him in intensive care, Ben Swift finally became the British road race champion yesterday.

The 31-year-old from Rotherham, for so long one of the most reliable domestiques and a nearly-man of sprinting, finally got his hands on one of his sport’s biggest prizes.

Ben Swift rounds the final bend on his way to the British National championship in Norwich (Picture: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Swift sprinted to victory in Norwich to earn the national jersey and in scenes similar to the ones in whch his cousin Connor was greeted 12 months earlier in Northumberland, embraced team-mates and family members alike as the realisation of the accomplishment dawned on him.

Swift has had a stellar career, earning podium finishes at Monument Classics like Milan-San Remo and a top-five placing in the world road race championships.

He has also finished on the podium at the British Championships once before, but never won it. However, at last he is able to celebrate being national champion, and in so doing makes it three Yorkshire winners in the last four years after Adam Blythe in 2016 and his younger cousin Connor last year.

What is particulalrly gratifying is that the win comes just four months after a training ride crash in Mallorca left Swift in intensive care.

But the Team Ineos rider has fought back quickly to get back to racing and was rewarded with yesterday’s terrific ride.