Boxing: Leeds boxer Nicola Adams awarded WBO flyweight crown - without having a fight

Nicola Adams has been declared WBO flyweight champion without having to fight for the title.

The double Olympic champion has been upgraded from the interim belt after holder Arely Mucino was ruled out with a long-term injury. Adams had been forced to withdraw from a challenge to Mucinol in March, owing to injury.

Adams has had a relatively low-key start to her professional career, fighting five times since leaving the GB Boxing squad. Last week Adams hinted she could return for next year’s Tokyo Games, re-tweeting a social media post about the medals and asking: “I wonder how this medal would look on my mantelpiece.”