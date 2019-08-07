Bradford Bulldogs’ Andy Brown keen to contribute to GB Under-16s

BRADFORD BULLDOGS coach Andy Brown has described his appointment as Great Britain Under-16 assistant coach as a “great honour”.

GB Under-16s head coach, Mike Clancy. Picture courtesy of IHUK.

Along with Ian Turley, Bradford-born Brown is one of two assistants to be appointed to work under head coach Mike Clancy.

The 41-year-old has been player-coach at NIHL 2 outfit Bradford for the past five seasons, as well as overseeing the club’s junior system which has produced a number of players to go on and prosper in the game, including his son Kieran, who is entering his third season with Sheffield Steelers.

Others to flourish at Little Horton Lane under Brown in recent years include defenceman Jordan Griffin, now in the second year of an apprenticeship with the Steelers and 16-year-old forward Alex Graham, who spent two seasons in West Yorkshire before moving to the Sheffield junior system from where he was plucked in the summer by head coach Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox after impressing during the second half of last season with Sheffield Steeldogs.

After speaking to Tony (Hand) regarding the direction he sees the team going and the development plan that’s being put in place, it was something that I felt I could contribute to. Bradford Bulldogs head coach, Andy Brown

Both Griffin and Graham are on a two-way deal between the Steelers and the Steeldogs after a new partership agreement was drawn up by the two clubs last week.

Brown will continue in his role as player-coach of the Bulldogs, who play in NIHL 2, while taking up his new position with the Under-16s.

“I’m delighted to have been asked to be part of the GB Under-16s coaching team,” said Brown. “After speaking to Tony (Hand) regarding the direction he sees the team going and the development plan that is being put in place, it was something I felt I could contribute to.

“It’s obviously a great honour to represent your nation and I’m excited to get to work with Mike and Ian, and start the selection process.”

Head of the GB Programme Board, David Hand, added: “We are excited about Mike, Ian and Andy joining the Under-16 staff. I am sure they will make a good coaching team and they are perfect to help develop the next generation of young talent.”